The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) will face the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Information

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

TCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Alcorn State vs. TCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

TCU Rank TCU AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
90th 75.3 Points Scored 67.7 280th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
86th 33.3 Rebounds 31.2 220th
39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
336th 5.6 3pt Made 5.1 346th
18th 16.1 Assists 9.8 355th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

