The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves scored just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (64.1) than the Privateers allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
  • Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.5 points.
  • Last year, the Privateers averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Braves allowed (66.4).
  • When New Orleans scored more than 66.4 points last season, it went 4-3.

Alcorn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Mississippi State L 77-42 Humphrey Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Nebraska L 79-32 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/21/2023 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 Nicholls - Davey Whitney Complex

