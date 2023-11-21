The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-27.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-27.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. TCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Braves did not cover the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

TCU put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Horned Frogs games last season went over the point total.

