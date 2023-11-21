The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.

The Braves score an average of 68.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

Alcorn State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.

At home, the Braves conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.

At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule