The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
  • The Braves score an average of 68.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Alcorn State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.
  • At home, the Braves conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.
  • At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State L 100-86 First National Bank Arena
11/16/2023 @ UAB L 80-77 Bartow Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State L 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/21/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

