How to Watch Alcorn State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama A&M vs Auburn (8:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Texas Southern vs Oral Roberts (8:00 PM ET | November 21)
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
- The Braves score an average of 68.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Alcorn State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.
- At home, the Braves conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.
- At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 100-86
|First National Bank Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UAB
|L 80-77
|Bartow Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
