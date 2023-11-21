Tuesday's game features the New Orleans Privateers (0-3) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) clashing at Lakefront Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 63-62 victory for New Orleans according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

The Braves' last outing was a 79-32 loss to Nebraska on Tuesday.

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 63, Alcorn State 62

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves' -67 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (235th in college basketball).

In SWAC games, Alcorn State averaged 2 more points (66.1) than overall (64.1) in 2022-23.

The Braves put up more points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (58.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Alcorn State allowed 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (69.9).

