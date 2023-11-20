Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rankin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rankin County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Pearl High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Center Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.