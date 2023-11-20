Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in five of 13 outings.
- New Orleans' outings this season have a 227.7-point average over/under, 9.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- New Orleans is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.
- New Orleans has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|50%
|117
|229.1
|114.4
|230
|231.4
|Pelicans
|5
|38.5%
|112.1
|229.1
|115.6
|230
|225.3
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 5-3-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).
- The Pelicans' 112.1 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|7-6
|5-4
|7-6
|Kings
|8-4
|4-4
|6-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|112.1
|117
|18
|9
|4-2
|6-1
|3-3
|7-0
|115.6
|114.4
|21
|19
|6-1
|3-1
|6-1
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.