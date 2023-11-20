Monday's game at Imperial Arena has the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan.

The Rebels' last contest on Sunday ended in a 56-47 victory against Arizona.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 69, Ole Miss 58

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

Ole Miss has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

56-47 over Arizona (No. 49) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 170) on November 15

67-54 over Howard (No. 229) on November 18

91-44 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 298) on November 6

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 57.9 FG%

11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 57.9 FG% Kirsten Deans: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Marquesha Davis: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Kharyssa Richardson: 8.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels put up 72.8 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.