The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) are heavy favorites (-26.5) as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Santa Clara -26.5 145.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State and its opponents combined to score more than 145.5 points in eight of 28 games last season.

The average over/under for Delta Devils contests last year was 135.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Delta Devils' record against the spread last season was 17-11-0.

Mississippi Valley State was underdogs 24 times last season and won five, or 20.8%, of those games.

Last season, the Delta Devils were at least a +1400 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Delta Devils.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 17 63% 76.9 137.9 73.1 147.9 149.6 Mississippi Valley State 8 28.6% 61.0 137.9 74.8 147.9 134.6

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils put up an average of 61.0 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 14-13-0 0-0 14-13-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 2-1 15-13-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara Mississippi Valley State 14-5 Home Record 4-6 6-3 Away Record 1-19 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

