The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.4% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 121st.

The Delta Devils put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (61) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (73.1).

Mississippi Valley State went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State scored more points at home (68 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.5.

At home, Mississippi Valley State knocked down 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule