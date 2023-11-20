The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 121st.
  • The Delta Devils put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (61) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (73.1).
  • Mississippi Valley State went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi Valley State scored more points at home (68 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
  • At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.5.
  • At home, Mississippi Valley State knocked down 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma L 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn L 87-53 XL Center
11/17/2023 @ TCU L 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/24/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
11/26/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

