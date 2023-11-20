Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Bruins on November 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others in the Boston Bruins-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 27 points (1.5 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists in 17 games (playing 20:20 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Brayden Point has scored 23 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 16 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Victor Hedman is a key contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with four goals and 15 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 27 points in 16 games (11 goals and 16 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brad Marchand has accumulated 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
