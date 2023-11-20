Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Jackson County, Mississippi? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gautier High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pascagoula High School at Terry High School