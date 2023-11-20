Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in George County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in George County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poplarville High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forrest High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
