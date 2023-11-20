If you live in Chickasaw County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chickasaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houlka High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center