The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

During the past 10 outings for the Lightning, their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has given up 39 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (31.2% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 8-6-4 this season and are -4-4 in overtime matchups.

Tampa Bay has earned six points (1-0-4) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (8-2-3).

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-2-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.5 9th 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.61 27th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.7 21st 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.64% Power Play % 31.67% 4th 1st 91.53% Penalty Kill % 85.19% 8th

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

