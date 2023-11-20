Can we anticipate Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus six assists.

Point averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:13 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 4 3 1 18:03 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

