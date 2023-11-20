Brandon Hagel will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins face off on Monday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Hagel against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Hagel has scored a goal in seven of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has a point in 11 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

Hagel has an assist in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

