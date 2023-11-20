On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

