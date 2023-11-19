The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
127th 73.8 Points Scored 77.4 47th
63rd 66.1 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd
90th 33.2 Rebounds 37.8 2nd
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.5 274th
56th 14.8 Assists 16.0 19th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

