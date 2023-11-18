Week 12 MEAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Morgan State vs. Howard | Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central
Week 12 MEAC Results
Howard 14 Morgan State 7
Howard Leaders
- Passing: Quinton Williams (12-for-22, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarett Hunter (20 ATT, 108 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kasey Hawthorne (4 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)
Morgan State Leaders
- Passing: Tahj Smith (9-for-22, 144 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarin Davis (12 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony James Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Howard
|Morgan State
|382
|Total Yards
|260
|143
|Passing Yards
|144
|239
|Rushing Yards
|116
|1
|Turnovers
|0
North Carolina Central 55 Delaware State 14
Team Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Central
|Delaware State
|669
|Total Yards
|384
|407
|Passing Yards
|167
|262
|Rushing Yards
|217
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MEAC Games
