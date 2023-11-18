Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Union County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houlka High School at Ingomar Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: New Albany, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
