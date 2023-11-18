Can we anticipate Steven Stamkos lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In four of 15 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:06 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

