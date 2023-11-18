The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-14) 46.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-13.5) 46.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Mississippi State has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.