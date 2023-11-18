The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Mississippi State is averaging 325.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 105th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs rank 56th, allowing 365.4 yards per contest. With 370.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ranks 79th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 107th, surrendering 414.1 total yards per game.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Mississippi State 370.7 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.8 (109th) 414.1 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (56th) 169.2 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (86th) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.1 (109th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,845 yards on 151-of-284 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 196 times for 970 yards (97.0 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has taken 61 carries and totaled 388 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 518 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has five touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has totaled 480 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 34 catches (on 54 targets) have netted him 395 yards (39.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has 1,275 pass yards for Mississippi State, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has 500 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 41 receptions for 588 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Zavion Thomas has grabbed 31 passes while averaging 34.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Justin Robinson has been the target of 37 passes and compiled 18 catches for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest.

