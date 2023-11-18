Saturday's contest features the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) and the North Alabama Lions (1-2) facing off at Flowers Hall (on November 18) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 win for Southern Miss, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Eagles took care of business in their most recent matchup 77-60 against Akron on Saturday.

Southern Miss vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Southern Miss vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, North Alabama 66

Southern Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season (scoring 64.6 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball) and had a +100 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Southern Miss put up more points (65.4 per game) than it did overall (64.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Eagles scored 65.7 points per game last season, 1.7 more than they averaged on the road (64).

In 2022-23, Southern Miss gave up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than away (64.8).

