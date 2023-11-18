CJ McCollum Injury Status - Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Report November 18
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) have four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pelicans head into this game on the heels of a 115-110 win over the Nuggets on Friday. Zion Williamson recorded 26 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18.0
|3.5
|6.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|1.0
|7.0
|0.0
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSN
