Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played eight games this season that have had more than 221.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for New Orleans' games this season has been 226.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Players to Watch
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|6
|54.5%
|112.2
|223.6
|105.6
|220.8
|221.2
|Pelicans
|8
|66.7%
|111.4
|223.6
|115.2
|220.8
|225.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 4-3-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).
- The Pelicans' 111.4 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves give up.
- New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 105.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|6-6
|0-2
|6-6
|Timberwolves
|7-4
|3-1
|6-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|111.4
|112.2
|19
|18
|5-2
|3-1
|5-2
|4-0
|115.2
|105.6
|21
|2
|5-1
|7-2
|5-1
|8-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.