Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) will look to upset the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 37.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup.
Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-37.5)
|62.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-37.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- UL Monroe has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
