The Ole Miss Rebels (2-1) play the Howard Bison (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ole Miss vs. Howard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rebels put up 7.0 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Bison gave up (61.6).

Ole Miss had a 17-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the Bison scored 59.9 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 56.7 the Rebels allowed.

Howard had a 12-4 record last season when putting up more than 56.7 points.

Ole Miss Schedule