The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) will battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11
  • Ole Miss has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.
  • This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Warhawks are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.
  • The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+37.5)
  • In nine Ole Miss games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • UL Monroe owns a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (62.5)
  • This season, four of Ole Miss' 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 62.5 points.
  • This season, UL Monroe has played just two games with a combined score over 62.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 7.5 points fewer than the total of 62.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.7 60.8 58.3
Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.4 33.5
ATS Record 5-3-1 3-1-1 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.6 49.8 58.3
Implied Total AVG 34.2 30.8 38.5
ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

