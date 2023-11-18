Nikita Kucherov will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at Amalie Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kucherov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:12 per game on the ice, is -2.

In seven of 16 games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 16 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 2 24 Points 2 11 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

