Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Monroe County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.