The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Washington State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-7.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-7.5) 134.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Washington State covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

In Cougars games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Mississippi State is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).

Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

