The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Mississippi State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.

Mississippi State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 65.7 points per game, which equals what the Cougars allowed.

When Mississippi State totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 14-3.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 65.0 when playing on the road.

Mississippi State sunk 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

