The Washington State Cougars (1-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Information

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.7 321st
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 61.0 9th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 35.3 24th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 11.7 4th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 5.2 344th
281st 11.8 Assists 14.2 95th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

