Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-14)
|46.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-13.5)
|46.5
|-600
|+430
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- South Florida vs UTSA
Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- Southern Miss has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.