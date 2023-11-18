The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) in college football action at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Mississippi State 32, Southern Miss 23

Mississippi State 32, Southern Miss 23 Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Southern Miss has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +600 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Southern Miss (+17.5)



Southern Miss (+17.5) So far this year Mississippi State has two victories against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in two chances).

In nine games played Southern Miss has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, seven of Mississippi State's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

This season, six of Southern Miss' games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 45.5 points per game, two points fewer than the over/under of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 53.3 43.8 Implied Total AVG 31.5 34.7 26.8 ATS Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 55 52.1 Implied Total AVG 32.3 30.3 34 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 1-3-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

