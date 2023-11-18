Best Bets & Odds for the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game – Saturday, November 18
ACC foes will clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) meet the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Louisville?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22
- Miami (FL) has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).
- The Hurricanes are 1-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Louisville won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Cardinals have been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Louisville (+1)
- In nine Miami (FL) games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in five chances).
- In Louisville's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Six of Miami (FL)'s games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
- In the Louisville's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.6 points per game, 17.1 points more than the point total of 46.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Miami (FL)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.4
|49.1
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|31.2
|30.8
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
Louisville
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.7
|51
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|31.9
|34
|28.8
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|5-1-0
|0-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
