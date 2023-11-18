The Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) at Amalie Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 18 begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-115) Lightning (-105) 7 Oilers (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have been an underdog seven times, and won two of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 51.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 43 (27th) Goals 57 (6th) 55 (22nd) Goals Allowed 61 (29th) 13 (12th) Power Play Goals 17 (4th) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (10th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 4-4-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total five times.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 matchups, Lightning's games have had an average of 9.4 goals, 0.2 more than their season-long average.

The Lightning have scored the sixth-most goals (57 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Lightning's 61 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

