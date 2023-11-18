The Jackson State Tigers (7-3) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Alcorn State Braves (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State ranks 49th in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and 35th in scoring defense (23.5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Alcorn State is accumulating 358.5 total yards per contest (61st-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FCS on defense (326.4 total yards allowed per game).

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Jackson State Alcorn State 345.9 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (58th) 302.9 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (45th) 137.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (55th) 208.8 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (62nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 1,178 yards (117.8 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 96 times for 576 yards (57.6 per game), scoring four times.

Ahmad Miller has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 218 yards (21.8 per game).

Fabian McCray's leads his squad with 468 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has put up a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 24 targets.

Kobe Paul has racked up 15 catches for 209 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per game.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 2,004 yards on 62.4% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has rushed for 742 yards on 135 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 22 catches, totaling 165 yards.

Niko Duffey has totaled 165 yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has registered 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 413 (41.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has 22 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 392 yards (39.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin's 18 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

