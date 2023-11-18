In the game between the Jackson State Tigers and Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-10.6) 43.7 Jackson State 27, Alcorn State 17

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Tigers games.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, games featuring the Braves hit the over just twice.

Tigers vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 27.6 23.5 20.7 19.7 30.5 27.8 Alcorn State 21.8 22.3 26 14.8 17.6 29.8

