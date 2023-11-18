Big Ten foes will clash when the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Iowa vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Iowa vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 28, Illinois 14

Iowa 28, Illinois 14 Iowa has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

The Hawkeyes have a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3%).

Illinois has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Fighting Illini have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Hawkeyes have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (-3)



Iowa (-3) Iowa has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Thus far in 2023 Illinois has two wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (32.5)



Over (32.5) This season, five of Iowa's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 32.5 points.

There have been nine Illinois games that have ended with a combined score over 32.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 10.1 points more than the total of 32.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 36.8 38.3 35.0 Implied Total AVG 24.1 26.2 21.5 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.1 44.1 51.5 Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.3 28.3 ATS Record 2-8-0 0-6-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.