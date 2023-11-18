Dyson Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Daniels, in his last game (November 17 win against the Nuggets), produced 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Below, we look at Daniels' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Dyson Daniels Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves were the 22nd-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 44.7 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves gave up 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves gave up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Dyson Daniels vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 31 7 3 5 1 0 4

