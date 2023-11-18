2023 CME Group Tour Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After two rounds of play at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship, Nasa Hataoka is in the lead (-14). Tune in to see the third round unfold from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: Tiburon Golf Club
- Location: Naples, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: NBC
CME Group Tour Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st
|-14
|63-67
|Alison Lee
|1st
|-14
|66-64
|Minjee Lee
|3rd
|-13
|64-67
|Amy Yang
|3rd
|-13
|68-63
|Ruoning Yin
|3rd
|-13
|63-68
CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|7:55 AM ET
|Andrea Lee (+2/59th)
|12:25 PM ET
|Atthaya Thitikul (-11/6th), Ruoning Yin (-13/3rd)
|12:15 PM ET
|Ayaka Furue (-10/8th), Xiyu Lin (-11/6th)
|12:05 PM ET
|Maria Gabriela Lopez (-8/10th), Patty Tavatanakit (-9/9th)
|11:55 AM ET
|Lilia Vu (-8/10th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-8/10th)
|11:45 AM ET
|Hyo Joo Kim (-8/10th), Nelly Korda (-8/10th)
|11:35 AM ET
|Rose Zhang (-7/16th), Anna Nordqvist (-8/10th)
|11:25 AM ET
|Elizabeth Szokol (-7/16th), Yuna Nishimura (-7/16th)
|11:15 AM ET
|Thidapa Suwannapura (-7/16th), Grace Kim (-7/16th)
|11:05 AM ET
|Yuka Saso (-7/16th), Madelene Sagstrom (-7/16th)
