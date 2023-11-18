SWAC foes meet when the Jackson State Tigers (7-3) and the Alcorn State Braves (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State has the 71st-ranked offense this season (345.9 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 25th-best with only 302.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Alcorn State ranks 61st in the FCS (358.5 total yards per game) and 41st defensively (326.4 total yards allowed per game).

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Jackson State 358.5 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.9 (68th) 326.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (27th) 153.5 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.1 (72nd) 205.0 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.8 (57th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 2,004 yards (200.4 yards per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has run the ball 135 times for 742 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 165 yards.

Niko Duffey has run for 165 yards across 39 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt paces his team with 413 receiving yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has caught 22 passes and compiled 392 receiving yards (39.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Tavarious Griffin's 24 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 308 yards (30.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has racked up 1,178 yards (117.8 ypg) on 109-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has racked up 576 yards on 96 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 34 times for 218 yards (21.8 per game).

Fabian McCray's leads his squad with 468 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has put up a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 24 targets.

Kobe Paul has compiled 15 grabs for 209 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per game.

