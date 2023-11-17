Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington State vs. Colorado?

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado 30

Washington State 31, Colorado 30 Washington State has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cougars have gone 0-3 (25%).

Colorado has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Buffaloes are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+4)



Colorado (+4) Washington State has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, Colorado is 6-3-1 this year.

So far this season, the Buffaloes have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) This season, five of Washington State's 10 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 60.5 points.

There have been five Colorado games that have ended with a combined score higher than 60.5 points this season.

The total for the matchup of 60.5 is 0.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington State (30.3 points per game) and Colorado (30.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 58.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 32.7 32.8 32.6 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.4 63.3 Implied Total AVG 38.4 37.8 39.3 ATS Record 6-3-1 4-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

