With Week 12 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

5-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 37-24 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-1

7-2 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: L 45-32 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Houston Christian

@ Houston Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 52-14 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Lamar

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 37-24 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. McNeese

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-9 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 52-14 vs SE Louisiana

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4

0-6 | 0-4 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

