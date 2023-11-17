The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) take on the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. CJ McCollum of the Pelicans and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, ALT

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Mavericks, 131-110, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram led the way with 25 points, and also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 25 9 7 2 0 1 Jordan Hawkins 25 6 3 0 0 5 Herbert Jones 19 4 4 5 2 2

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 0.5 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

