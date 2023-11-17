Take a look at the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6), which currently includes four players listed (including CJ McCollum), as the Pelicans ready for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Pelicans won on Tuesday 131-110 over the Mavericks. Brandon Ingram put up 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18 3.5 6.5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 1 7 0 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and ALT

