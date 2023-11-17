Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (9-2) face the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|223.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played six games this season that finished with a point total over 223.5 points.
- New Orleans' games this year have had a 226.7-point total on average, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pelicans have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|4
|36.4%
|114.5
|225.6
|106.3
|221.9
|224
|Pelicans
|6
|54.5%
|111.1
|225.6
|115.6
|221.9
|225.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (3-3-0) than away (2-3-0).
- The Pelicans score just 4.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Nuggets allow (106.3).
- New Orleans has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|5-6
|0-2
|6-5
|Nuggets
|5-6
|4-5
|3-8
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Nuggets
|111.1
|114.5
|19
|11
|4-2
|5-0
|4-2
|5-0
|115.6
|106.3
|20
|5
|4-1
|3-6
|4-1
|7-2
